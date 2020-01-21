GIO – «Feeling so lost»: артист представив пісню для Нацвідбору на Євробачення-2020
GIO – півфіналіст Нацвідбору на Євробачення-2020. Артист презентував пісню, з якою буде боротися за право представляти Україну на міжнародній пісенній арені. Слухайте пісню GIO – «Feeling so lost» прямо зараз!
GIO – молодий музикант, автор і композитор, який виступає в жанрі pop-music. Він запам’ятовується слухачам своєю щирістю і харизмою. Слухайте пісню GIO – «Feeling so lost» і читайте текст композиції прямо зараз!
GIO – Feeling so Lost
I remember that moment we met in a library
That second I knew that you are my destiny
You were so cute, too beautiful too
Guy like me wasn’t that good for you
And every second breathtake from that day I wanted to
Make you the happiest girl in the world
But you pushed me away, you were afraid
But somewhere inside you just want me to stay
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
By how many friends I’ve been told just to give it up
You better find someone else
But I was afraid to make a mistake
What if I’ll never love someone again
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost
Why you feeling so lost
Why you feeling so lost
So lost
I remember that moment we met in the library
That second I knew that you are my destiny
You were so cute, too beautiful too,
Guy like me wasn’t that good for you
But why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost
Купити квитки на Нацвідбір-2020 можна вже зараз:
https://evrovidenie-2020.ticketsbox.com/
