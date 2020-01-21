Ми використовуємо cookies, щоб проаналізувати та покращити роботу нашого сайту, персоналізувати рекламу.
GIO – «Feeling so lost»: артист представив пісню для Нацвідбору на Євробачення-2020

21.01.2020

GIO – півфіналіст Нацвідбору на Євробачення-2020. Артист презентував пісню, з якою буде боротися за право представляти Україну на міжнародній пісенній арені. Слухайте пісню GIO – «Feeling so lost» прямо зараз!

GIO – молодий музикант, автор і композитор, який виступає в жанрі pop-music. Він запам’ятовується слухачам своєю щирістю і харизмою. Слухайте пісню GIO – «Feeling so lost» і читайте текст композиції прямо зараз!

GIO – Feeling so Lost

I remember that moment we met in a library 

That second I knew that you are my destiny 

You were so cute, too beautiful too

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

 

And every second breathtake from that day I wanted to 

Make you the happiest girl in the world 

But you pushed me away, you were afraid 

But somewhere inside you just want me to stay

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

 

By how many friends I’ve been told just to give it up 

You better find someone else 

But I was afraid to make a mistake 

What if I’ll never love someone again 

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

 

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

So lost 

 

I remember that moment we met in the library 

That second I knew that you are my destiny 

You were so cute, too beautiful too, 

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

 

But why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

Why you feeling so lost

Купити квитки на Нацвідбір-2020 можна вже зараз:

https://evrovidenie-2020.ticketsbox.com/

Більше на тему: Буду питати про формулу Штайнмаєра: Сергій Притула знову вестиме Нацвідбір на Євробачення у 2020 році

Читайте більше цікавих новин у Viber та Telegram СТБ.

