Ми використовуємо cookies, щоб проаналізувати та покращити роботу нашого сайту, персоналізувати рекламу.
Продовжуючи відвідування сайту, ви надаєте згоду на використання cookies та погоджуєтесь з Політикою конфіденційності.
Погоджуюсь
PCEtLSA8c2NyaXB0IGRhdGEtb3V0c3RyZWFtLWlkPSIxMjQ5Ig0KZGF0YS1vdXRzdHJlYW0tZm9ybWF0PSJmdWxsc2NyZWVuIiBkYXRhLW91dHN0cmVhbS1zaXRlX2lkPSJTVEJfRnVsbHNjcmVlbiIgZGF0YS1vdXRzdHJlYW0tY29udGVudF9pZD0ic3RiLnVhIiBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxheWVyLnZlcnRhbWVkaWEuY29tL291dHN0cmVhbS11bml0LzIuMTEvb3V0c3RyZWFtLXVuaXQubWluLmpzIj48L3NjcmlwdD4gLS0+

GIO – «Feeling so lost»: артист представил песню для Нацотбора на Евровидение-2020

21.01.2020

GIO — полуфиналист Нацотбора на Евровидение-2020. Артист презентовал песню, с которой будет бороться за право представлять Украину на международной песенной арене. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» прямо сейчас! 

GIO – молодой музыкант, автор и композитор, который выступает в жанре pop-music. Он запоминается слушателям своей искренностью и харизмой. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» и читайте текст композиции прямо сейчас!

GIO – Feeling so Lost

I remember that moment we met in a library 

That second I knew that you are my destiny 

You were so cute, too beautiful too

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

 

And every second breathtake from that day I wanted to 

Make you the happiest girl in the world 

But you pushed me away, you were afraid 

But somewhere inside you just want me to stay

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

 

By how many friends I’ve been told just to give it up 

You better find someone else 

But I was afraid to make a mistake 

What if I’ll never love someone again 

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

 

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

 

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

So lost 

 

I remember that moment we met in the library 

That second I knew that you are my destiny 

You were so cute, too beautiful too, 

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

 

But why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets 

Why you feeling so lost

Купить билеты на Нацотбор-2020 можно уже сейчас:

https://evrovidenie-2020.ticketsbox.com/

Больше по теме: Буду спрашивать о формуле Штайнмайера: Сергей Притула снова станет ведущим Нацотбора на Евровидение в 2020 году

Читайте больше интересных новостей в Viber и Telegram СТБ.

Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Х-фактор: последние новости
Андрей Данилко: биография, личная жизнь и все новости об артисте
Андрей Данилко: биография, личная жизнь и все новости об артисте
Александр Порядинский — «Savior»: премьера клипа
Александр Порядинский — «Savior»: премьера клипа
Гороскоп на неделю с 20 по 26 января
Гороскоп на неделю с 20 по 26 января
Победительница «Х-фактор»-10 Элина Иващенко на обложке «Отдохни»
Победительница «Х-фактор»-10 Элина Иващенко на обложке «Отдохни»
Королева ночи Оля Полякова отмечает день рождения
Королева ночи Оля Полякова отмечает день рождения
Как правильно ухаживать за волосами: советы от Даши Трегубовой
Как правильно ухаживать за волосами: советы от Даши Трегубовой
Алина Паш выступит на фестивале «Сонар» в Барселоне
Алина Паш выступит на фестивале «Сонар» в Барселоне
Оля Полякова растрогала зрителей в Чикаго своей речью об Украине
Оля Полякова растрогала зрителей в Чикаго своей речью об Украине
Аида Николайчук – «The Red Moon»: премьера клипа
Аида Николайчук – «The Red Moon»: премьера клипа

Сообщить об опечатке

Текст, который будет отправлен нашим редакторам:

Отправить