GIO – «Feeling so lost»: артист представил песню для Нацотбора на Евровидение-2020
GIO — полуфиналист Нацотбора на Евровидение-2020. Артист презентовал песню, с которой будет бороться за право представлять Украину на международной песенной арене. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» прямо сейчас!
GIO – молодой музыкант, автор и композитор, который выступает в жанре pop-music. Он запоминается слушателям своей искренностью и харизмой. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» и читайте текст композиции прямо сейчас!
GIO – Feeling so Lost
I remember that moment we met in a library
That second I knew that you are my destiny
You were so cute, too beautiful too
Guy like me wasn’t that good for you
And every second breathtake from that day I wanted to
Make you the happiest girl in the world
But you pushed me away, you were afraid
But somewhere inside you just want me to stay
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
By how many friends I’ve been told just to give it up
You better find someone else
But I was afraid to make a mistake
What if I’ll never love someone again
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost
Why you feeling so lost
Why you feeling so lost
So lost
I remember that moment we met in the library
That second I knew that you are my destiny
You were so cute, too beautiful too,
Guy like me wasn’t that good for you
But why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand
I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets
Why you feeling so lost
Купить билеты на Нацотбор-2020 можно уже сейчас:
https://evrovidenie-2020.ticketsbox.com/
