GIO — полуфиналист Нацотбора на Евровидение-2020. Артист презентовал песню, с которой будет бороться за право представлять Украину на международной песенной арене. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» прямо сейчас!

GIO – молодой музыкант, автор и композитор, который выступает в жанре pop-music. Он запоминается слушателям своей искренностью и харизмой. Слушайте песню GIO – «Feeling so lost» и читайте текст композиции прямо сейчас!

GIO – Feeling so Lost

I remember that moment we met in a library

That second I knew that you are my destiny

You were so cute, too beautiful too

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

And every second breathtake from that day I wanted to

Make you the happiest girl in the world

But you pushed me away, you were afraid

But somewhere inside you just want me to stay

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

By how many friends I’ve been told just to give it up

You better find someone else

But I was afraid to make a mistake

What if I’ll never love someone again

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

Why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

Why you feeling so lost

So lost

I remember that moment we met in the library

That second I knew that you are my destiny

You were so cute, too beautiful too,

Guy like me wasn’t that good for you

But why you feeling so lost, I don’t understand

I’m the one you can trust all your fears and regrets

Why you feeling so lost

