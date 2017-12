Макіяж на Новий рік 2018: варіанти вечірнього мейкапу

Thank you to the Israel Film Festival and to @laurenandersen and @clarissanya for making the best of my head. I was there to present an award to Natalie Portman for her incredible film “A Tale of Love and Darkness”, which you should see if you have the opportunity…it might inspire people to be less inclined to use a comments section as a place for prejudice. A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:00am PST